Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MTCH, KZR, ENPH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total of 16,718 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.3% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,100 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
Kezar Life Sciences Inc (Symbol: KZR) saw options trading volume of 2,501 contracts, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of KZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 518,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,000 underlying shares of KZR. Below is a chart showing KZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 15,702 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,900 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MTCH options, KZR options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
