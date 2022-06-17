Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MTB, DRI, TMUS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB), where a total of 9,090 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 909,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.5% of MTB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,700 underlying shares of MTB. Below is a chart showing MTB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) saw options trading volume of 7,680 contracts, representing approximately 768,000 underlying shares or approximately 66.5% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,600 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) options are showing a volume of 25,604 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 8,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 829,000 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MTB options, DRI options, or TMUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

