Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSTR, PRMW, TDOC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 5,668 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 566,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.2% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,700 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

Primo Water Corp (Symbol: PRMW) saw options trading volume of 9,863 contracts, representing approximately 986,300 underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of PRMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 4,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,100 underlying shares of PRMW. Below is a chart showing PRMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 23,209 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 1,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,400 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, PRMW options, or TDOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

