Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSTR, ALLY, DLTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 15,223 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 140% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring June 10, 2022, with 1,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,600 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) options are showing a volume of 37,894 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.7% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 23,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 33,472 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 100.8% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 18,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, ALLY options, or DLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
