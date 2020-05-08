Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSI, JPM, STZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI), where a total of 5,152 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 515,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.2% of MSI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of MSI. Below is a chart showing MSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 97,230 contracts, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 8,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 808,900 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 5,704 contracts, representing approximately 570,400 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike put option expiring May 08, 2020, with 473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,300 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

