Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSGE, ISRG, BBBY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (Symbol: MSGE), where a total of 1,682 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 168,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.9% of MSGE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 237,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,600 underlying shares of MSGE. Below is a chart showing MSGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 4,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 407,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.2% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 588,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $890 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,800 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $890 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) options are showing a volume of 32,078 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 6,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 691,900 underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSGE options, ISRG options, or BBBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

