Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSG, SFIX, LNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Madison Square Garden Co (Symbol: MSG), where a total volume of 742 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 74,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.9% of MSG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 109,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,100 underlying shares of MSG. Below is a chart showing MSG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Stitch Fix Inc (Symbol: SFIX) options are showing a volume of 11,656 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.9% of SFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,900 underlying shares of SFIX. Below is a chart showing SFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) saw options trading volume of 10,797 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,300 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

