Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, COOP, NAV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 322,053 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 32.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.6% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 33.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 24,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) saw options trading volume of 5,256 contracts, representing approximately 525,600 underlying shares or approximately 79.5% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 661,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Navistar International Corp. (Symbol: NAV) saw options trading volume of 5,552 contracts, representing approximately 555,200 underlying shares or approximately 78.1% of NAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 711,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 2,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,400 underlying shares of NAV. Below is a chart showing NAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, COOP options, or NAV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.