Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MRVL, GNRC, OLED

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), where a total volume of 43,041 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.7% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 6,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 671,600 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 3,850 contracts, representing approximately 385,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 834,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $740 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,400 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:

And Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) saw options trading volume of 1,654 contracts, representing approximately 165,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 358,715 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,900 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRVL options, GNRC options, or OLED options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

