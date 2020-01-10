Markets
MRTX

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MRTX, VLO, RARE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRTX), where a total volume of 5,570 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 557,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.9% of MRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 619,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of MRTX. Below is a chart showing MRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 25,750 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.6% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,600 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: RARE) options are showing a volume of 3,719 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 371,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87% of RARE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 427,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,900 underlying shares of RARE. Below is a chart showing RARE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

