Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MRTX, MU, GRUB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRTX), where a total volume of 2,758 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 275,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69% of MRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 399,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of MRTX. Below is a chart showing MRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 136,780 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 4,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,200 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

And GrubHub Inc (Symbol: GRUB) saw options trading volume of 12,764 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of GRUB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 4,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,700 underlying shares of GRUB. Below is a chart showing GRUB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

