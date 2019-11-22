Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MRTX, DHR, AXE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRTX), where a total volume of 12,299 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 143.6% of MRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 856,660 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,100 underlying shares of MRTX. Below is a chart showing MRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) options are showing a volume of 46,401 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.2% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 21,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Anixter International Inc (Symbol: AXE) options are showing a volume of 7,394 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 739,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.2% of AXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 689,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,500 underlying shares of AXE. Below is a chart showing AXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRTX options, DHR options, or AXE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

