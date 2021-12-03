Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MRNS, STZ, TOL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MRNS), where a total of 647 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 64,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.2% of MRNS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 134,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,100 underlying shares of MRNS. Below is a chart showing MRNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 5,565 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 556,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $237.50 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 2,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,800 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $237.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) saw options trading volume of 4,035 contracts, representing approximately 403,500 underlying shares or approximately 47% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 858,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,700 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

