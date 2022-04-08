Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MRNA, T, OXY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 57,029 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 5,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,200 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) options are showing a volume of 258,835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.1% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 65,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 230,867 contracts, representing approximately 23.1 million underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 29,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

