Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MRNA, LIND, PLUG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 59,775 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,900 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (Symbol: LIND) options are showing a volume of 2,814 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 281,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of LIND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 475,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of LIND. Below is a chart showing LIND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) saw options trading volume of 173,008 contracts, representing approximately 17.3 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,900 underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, LIND options, or PLUG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.