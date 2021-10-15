Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MRNA, DCT, JAZZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 255,599 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 175.5% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 20,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Duck Creek Technologies Inc (Symbol: DCT) saw options trading volume of 8,146 contracts, representing approximately 814,600 underlying shares or approximately 166.6% of DCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 488,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,500 underlying shares of DCT. Below is a chart showing DCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Symbol: JAZZ) saw options trading volume of 10,872 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 155.2% of JAZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 700,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,300 underlying shares of JAZZ. Below is a chart showing JAZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

