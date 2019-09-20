Markets
MRK

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MRK, ABT, ARNA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), where a total volume of 32,679 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.2% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019, with 4,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,900 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 17,108 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 4,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,200 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ARNA) options are showing a volume of 1,490 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 149,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of ARNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 358,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of ARNA. Below is a chart showing ARNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MRK options, ABT options, or ARNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK ABT ARNA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular