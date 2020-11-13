Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MPC, WEX, KN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC), where a total of 44,145 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.6% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 20,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Wex Inc (Symbol: WEX) saw options trading volume of 2,962 contracts, representing approximately 296,200 underlying shares or approximately 54% of WEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 548,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of WEX. Below is a chart showing WEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Knowles Corp (Symbol: KN) options are showing a volume of 3,344 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 334,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of KN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 671,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,700 underlying shares of KN. Below is a chart showing KN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

