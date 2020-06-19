Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MPC, PYPL, CLX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC), where a total of 61,855 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.3% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 10,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 47,070 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 5,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 541,700 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 11,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 1,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,200 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MPC options, PYPL options, or CLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

