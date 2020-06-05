Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MPC, ATEX, ABMD

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC), where a total volume of 40,242 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.5% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 10,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Anterix Inc (Symbol: ATEX) options are showing a volume of 945 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 94,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of ATEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 229,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of ATEX. Below is a chart showing ATEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) options are showing a volume of 2,089 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 208,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of ABMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 516,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,000 underlying shares of ABMD. Below is a chart showing ABMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

