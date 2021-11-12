Markets
MP

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MP, IIPR, MGM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP), where a total of 17,910 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.1% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 4,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,500 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 991 contracts, representing approximately 99,100 underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 176,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,000 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 27,122 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 8,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 835,300 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MP options, IIPR options, or MGM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MP IIPR MGM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular