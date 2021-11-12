Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MP, IIPR, MGM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP), where a total of 17,910 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.1% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 4,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,500 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 991 contracts, representing approximately 99,100 underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 176,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,000 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 27,122 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 8,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 835,300 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

