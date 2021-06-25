Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MO, GM, MDB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), where a total of 37,239 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 11,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 79,628 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 25, 2021, with 7,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 780,900 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 4,514 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 451,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 984,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,700 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MO options, GM options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.