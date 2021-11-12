Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MMM, STX, CTAS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total of 55,330 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 264.9% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 9,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 927,700 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 40,252 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 156.7% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,000 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS) saw options trading volume of 4,371 contracts, representing approximately 437,100 underlying shares or approximately 155.4% of CTAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 281,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,000 underlying shares of CTAS. Below is a chart showing CTAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

