Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MMM, NXPI, EXPE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total of 9,262 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 926,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,300 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) saw options trading volume of 7,322 contracts, representing approximately 732,200 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of NXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,400 underlying shares of NXPI. Below is a chart showing NXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 7,035 contracts, representing approximately 703,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,000 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MMM options, NXPI options, or EXPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

