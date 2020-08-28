Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MMM, NCLH, HLT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total volume of 9,428 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 942,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.3% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 1,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,200 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 129,403 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 8,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 882,500 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT) options are showing a volume of 11,359 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,900 underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

