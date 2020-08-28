Markets
MMM

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MMM, NCLH, HLT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total volume of 9,428 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 942,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.3% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 1,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,200 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 129,403 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 8,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 882,500 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT) options are showing a volume of 11,359 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,900 underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MMM options, NCLH options, or HLT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MMM NCLH HLT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular