Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MMM, DPZ, PENN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total of 23,218 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 9,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 906,800 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 5,179 contracts, representing approximately 517,900 underlying shares or approximately 84.8% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 611,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring May 07, 2021, with 923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,300 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 35,266 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 2,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,700 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MMM options, DPZ options, or PENN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.