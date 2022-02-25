Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MMM, CI, ABBV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total volume of 30,918 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 10,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 12,033 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 65% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 8,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 850,100 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 54,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 8,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 883,800 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MMM options, CI options, or ABBV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.