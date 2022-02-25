Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MMM, CI, ABBV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total volume of 30,918 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 10,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 12,033 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 65% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 8,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 850,100 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 54,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 8,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 883,800 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

