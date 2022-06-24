Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MMAT, PLTR, CRWD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Materials Inc (Symbol: MMAT), where a total volume of 22,221 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53% of MMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,100 underlying shares of MMAT. Below is a chart showing MMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 197,575 contracts, representing approximately 19.8 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 29,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 24,451 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 2,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

