Markets
MGNI

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MGNI, FIVE, ARNA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI), where a total volume of 15,091 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.9% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,700 underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 4,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 428,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 867,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,100 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ARNA) saw options trading volume of 2,491 contracts, representing approximately 249,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of ARNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 506,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of ARNA. Below is a chart showing ARNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MGNI options, FIVE options, or ARNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MGNI FIVE ARNA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular