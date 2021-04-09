Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MGNI, FIVE, ARNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI), where a total volume of 15,091 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.9% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,700 underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 4,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 428,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 867,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,100 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ARNA) saw options trading volume of 2,491 contracts, representing approximately 249,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of ARNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 506,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of ARNA. Below is a chart showing ARNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

