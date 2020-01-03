Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MGM, TEAM, BBBY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), where a total volume of 18,731 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.4% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 546,900 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 5,974 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 597,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $122 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,300 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) options are showing a volume of 31,552 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike call option expiring January 03, 2020, with 4,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 412,100 underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

