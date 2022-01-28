Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MGM, CZR, UAA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), where a total of 21,586 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.3% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 10,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 13,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,100 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) saw options trading volume of 25,829 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of UAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20.50 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 5,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,400 underlying shares of UAA. Below is a chart showing UAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20.50 strike highlighted in orange:
