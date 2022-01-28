Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MGI, UBER, ALGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MoneyGram International Inc (Symbol: MGI), where a total volume of 28,626 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 108.8% of MGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 10,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MGI. Below is a chart showing MGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 272,371 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.3% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 38,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) options are showing a volume of 1,824 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 182,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.6% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 201,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,500 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

