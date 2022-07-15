Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MEDP, MRNA, PINS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medpace Holdings Inc (Symbol: MEDP), where a total of 2,142 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 214,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68% of MEDP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 315,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,800 underlying shares of MEDP. Below is a chart showing MEDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 38,743 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.3% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,100 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) options are showing a volume of 103,463 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.1% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 7,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 709,900 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

