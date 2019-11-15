Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MDT, XLNX, LIN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT), where a total of 19,660 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.2% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,800 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) options are showing a volume of 17,920 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,600 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Linde plc (Symbol: LIN) options are showing a volume of 5,164 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 516,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of LIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of LIN. Below is a chart showing LIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

