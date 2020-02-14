Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MDLZ, APPN, RCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ), where a total of 39,102 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.7% of MDLZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 19,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MDLZ. Below is a chart showing MDLZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) options are showing a volume of 4,402 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 440,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 839,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,200 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 14,589 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $113 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,700 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDLZ options, APPN options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

