Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MDB, TDOC, RYTM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total volume of 8,612 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 861,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,500 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 32,011 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,800 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RYTM) saw options trading volume of 4,044 contracts, representing approximately 404,400 underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of RYTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 720,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,600 underlying shares of RYTM. Below is a chart showing RYTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, TDOC options, or RYTM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.