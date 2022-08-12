Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MDB, SKT, QCOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total volume of 6,782 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 678,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.7% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,200 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT) saw options trading volume of 3,030 contracts, representing approximately 303,000 underlying shares or approximately 54% of SKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 561,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,900 underlying shares of SKT. Below is a chart showing SKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 43,975 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 5,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,100 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, SKT options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

