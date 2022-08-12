Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MDB, SKT, QCOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total volume of 6,782 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 678,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.7% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,200 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT) saw options trading volume of 3,030 contracts, representing approximately 303,000 underlying shares or approximately 54% of SKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 561,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,900 underlying shares of SKT. Below is a chart showing SKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 43,975 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 5,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,100 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MDB options, SKT options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.