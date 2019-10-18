Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MCK, EW, LRCX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK), where a total of 8,789 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 878,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.4% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring October 25, 2019, with 1,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,300 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) options are showing a volume of 5,709 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 570,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of EW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 2,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,600 underlying shares of EW. Below is a chart showing EW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 7,355 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 735,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring October 25, 2019, with 832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,200 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCK options, EW options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.