Markets
MCK

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MCK, EW, LRCX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK), where a total of 8,789 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 878,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.4% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring October 25, 2019, with 1,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,300 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) options are showing a volume of 5,709 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 570,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of EW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 2,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,600 underlying shares of EW. Below is a chart showing EW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 7,355 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 735,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring October 25, 2019, with 832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,200 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MCK options, EW options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCK EW LRCX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular