Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MCD, RCL, MS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 11,852 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $267.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $267.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 36,549 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 7,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 745,300 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 28,081 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring August 26, 2022, with 2,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,100 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

