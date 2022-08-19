Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MCD, RCL, MS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 11,852 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $267.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $267.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 36,549 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 7,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 745,300 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 28,081 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring August 26, 2022, with 2,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,100 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MCD options, RCL options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.