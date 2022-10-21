Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MCD, MARA, HES

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 16,477 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.5% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,200 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 79,539 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 12,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) options are showing a volume of 10,996 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,000 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
