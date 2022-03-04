Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MARA, UBER, BHVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total volume of 85,784 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.6% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 5,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 598,900 underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 232,081 contracts, representing approximately 23.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 25,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) saw options trading volume of 2,804 contracts, representing approximately 280,400 underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 536,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,900 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

