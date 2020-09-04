Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MAR, DELL, MU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), where a total volume of 16,200 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.1% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 2,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,500 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 11,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,400 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 98,710 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 10,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

