Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MAC, ALGN, COP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC), where a total volume of 13,963 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.5% of MAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 11,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MAC. Below is a chart showing MAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 5,797 contracts, representing approximately 579,700 underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,300 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:
And ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) options are showing a volume of 45,732 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 9,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 920,000 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
