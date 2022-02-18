Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MA, KYMR, CRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 25,832 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,800 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KYMR) saw options trading volume of 1,973 contracts, representing approximately 197,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of KYMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 437,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,000 underlying shares of KYMR. Below is a chart showing KYMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 35,207 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,000 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

