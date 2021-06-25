Markets
MA

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MA, IGT, CCL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 25,270 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.8% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 2,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,600 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) options are showing a volume of 11,620 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 10,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 184,281 contracts, representing approximately 18.4 million underlying shares or approximately 73.4% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring July 09, 2021, with 15,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MA options, IGT options, or CCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MA IGT CCL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular