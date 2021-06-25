Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MA, IGT, CCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 25,270 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.8% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 2,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,600 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) options are showing a volume of 11,620 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 10,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 184,281 contracts, representing approximately 18.4 million underlying shares or approximately 73.4% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring July 09, 2021, with 15,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

