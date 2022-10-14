Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MA, HAS, ADBE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 15,623 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring October 14, 2022, with 1,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,100 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) options are showing a volume of 6,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 616,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,200 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 23,195 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring October 14, 2022, with 1,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

