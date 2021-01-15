Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MA, CRM, BA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 31,360 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.3% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,200 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 61,988 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.3% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 106,985 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.2% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 8,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 878,100 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MA options, CRM options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

