Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MA, CF, SAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total volume of 16,887 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,600 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) saw options trading volume of 13,410 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,600 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 1,135 contracts, representing approximately 113,500 underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 226,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,000 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
