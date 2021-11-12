Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LZ, FSLY, TWLO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LegalZoom.com Inc (Symbol: LZ), where a total of 3,002 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of LZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 617,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of LZ. Below is a chart showing LZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) options are showing a volume of 18,869 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,100 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 16,040 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 2,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,100 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

