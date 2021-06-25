Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LVS, LZB, CVM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total volume of 185,499 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 293.9% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 33,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB) options are showing a volume of 9,760 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 976,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 197.3% of LZB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 494,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 4,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,700 underlying shares of LZB. Below is a chart showing LZB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And CEL-SCI Corporation (Symbol: CVM) saw options trading volume of 14,344 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 179.7% of CVM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 798,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,200 underlying shares of CVM. Below is a chart showing CVM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

